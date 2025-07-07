SEBI F&O Study: 91% Of Individual Traders Incurred Losses In FY25

Nearly 91% of individual traders incurred losses in futures and options trading in fiscal year 2025, according to a study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. This reflects a similar trend related to F&O trade which the market watchdog had observed in its previous study.

In addition, the regulator noted that the total number of individual investors between December 2024 and May 2025 declined 20% year-on-year. However, they were up 24% as compared to two years ago.

Number of unique individual traders declined from around 61.4 lakh in the first quarter of FY25 to around 42.7 lakh in the last quarter of the fiscal.

The study shows that traders with total turnover of less than Rs 1 lakh witnessed high degrowth compared to previous year.

The findings also indicate that the net losses of individual traders widened by 41% to Rs 1.06 lakh crore in fiscal 2025 from Rs 74,812 crore in FY24.