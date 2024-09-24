SEBI Floats Consultation Paper To Simplify FPI Registration

The Securities and Exchange Board of India floated a consultation paper on Tuesday as it seeks to simplify the registration of foreign portfolio investors.

Currently, FPI applicants are required to submit a common application form along with the required documents for registration.

"In the case of certain categories of FPI applicants, some of the relevant information is already captured in depositories’ CAF modules, which can be leveraged without seeking the same from said applicants," the SEBI paper said.

Accordingly, in order to save time and efforts for such FPI applicants, it is proposed to "seek only such information that is unique to the aforesaid applicants," the market regulator added.