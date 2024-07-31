SEBI Flags Nearly 9,000 Misleading Social Media Posts On Securities Market For Legal Action

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has identified and flagged 8,890 instances of unlawful or misleading content related to securities markets on social media for legal action.

The move comes amid rising concerns over entities masquerading as SEBI-registered market intermediaries and attempting to deceive investors through social media platforms and apps.

In recent months, the markets regulator has received multiple complaints about individuals fraudulently posing as registered market intermediaries. These impostors have been soliciting funds for securities purchases from unsuspecting investors, exploiting the anonymity of social media to perpetrate their schemes.

In response, a joint press release issued in March 2024 by recognised stock exchanges urged investors to transact only through verified stockbrokers. Investors were also advised to verify stockbrokers and their bank accounts via official exchange websites to avoid falling victim to these scams. Stockbrokers have been instructed to report any cases of impersonation to the police, issue public notices in major newspapers, and inform their clients.