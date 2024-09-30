SEBI Fines Eight Entities Rs 40 Lakh For Non-Genuine Trades In BSE Options

Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday slapped penalties totalling Rs 40 lakh on eight entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options segment on the BSE. In eight separate orders, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Yogesh Goyal HUF, Manju Devi Poddar, Navjeet Singh Malhotra, Narendra Kumar Maheshwari, Sandip Agarwal, CHP Finance Pvt Ltd, Vijay Agarwal, and Sunita Sethia.