SEBI Deliberates Phasing Out Weekly Options To Curb Speculative Trading | Profit Exclusive

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is deliberating a plan to phase out weekly options, as the capital market regulator grows increasingly concerned that these contracts are no longer serving their intended purpose of hedging and have instead become tools for short-term speculative trading.

Sources tell NDTV Profit that the regulator is actively working on a proposal to gradually discontinue weekly options in a “calibrated” manner. A sunset clause is likely to be introduced to allow for the smooth settlement of existing weekly contracts once the regulator decides to implement the change.

A consultation paper on the proposal is expected to be released in the next two to three months, with officials indicating that implementation may take longer and is unlikely to happen this year.

Notably, weekly options were introduced to enhance liquidity and help traders hedge short-term market risks. However, SEBI now believes these contracts are being dominated by retail and intraday traders using them for quick speculative gains, especially around expiry days.