SEBI Defers Rollout of Additional Incentive Structure For MF Distributors To March

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday extended the deadline for implementing the additional incentive structure for mutual fund distributors to March. The framework is designed to encourage the onboarding of new individual investors from locations beyond the top 30 urban centres as well as new women investors across all cities.

The incentive plan was earlier scheduled to come into effect on Feb. 1. However, the market regulator postponed the rollout after the industry flagged operational challenges in setting up the necessary systems and processes to ensure a smooth transition.

SEBI said the extension was granted based on feedback from market participants who sought more time to align their internal infrastructure with the new requirements, which aim to promote wider investor outreach and deepen financial inclusion.

Accordingly, the new provisions will now come into effect from March 1, 2026, SEBI said in its circular.