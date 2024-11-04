SEBI Considers Separating Non-Regulated Activities And Defining 'Cross-Default' For Debenture Trustees

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday proposed that debenture trustees create a new legal entity to separate non-market activities not regulated by watchdogs. The market regulator also aims to define "cross-default" to clarify the roles of trustees in shared security interests.

Additionally, new provisions are being introduced to outline the rights and responsibilities of debenture trustees (DTs), ensuring they align with their fiduciary duties and obligations under SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations. These changes are intended to enhance the timely fulfilment of DT responsibilities, according to a consultation paper.

The SEBI has proposed modifications to the utilisation of the Recovery Expense Fund, which aids in debenture recovery processes, and suggested standardising the format of Debenture Trust Deeds to streamline documentation. These proposals aim to enhance the ease of doing business for debenture trustees.