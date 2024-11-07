SEBI Considering Demerger Of Clearing Corporations From Parent Exchanges

Globally, many markets treat CCs as public utilities, often independently owned and operated to serve the collective interests of all stakeholders. In India, however, CCs are currently wholly owned by their respective parent exchanges.

Regulations prohibit the listing of CCs, even though stock exchanges and depositories can do so. Still, Narayan mentioned that the listing of parent exchanges has indirectly allowed their shareholders to consider the CCs as part of the overall listed entity.

Since the introduction of interoperability in the equities market in 2018, CCs can now clear trades across multiple exchanges rather than exclusively for their parent exchange.

As per the WTM, this interoperability has enhanced trade ease, but the current ownership model, where one exchange holds 100% of its CC, could create actual or perceived conflicts of interest.