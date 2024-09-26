SEBI Chairperson Makes Masked Comment On Recent Allegations Against Her

In a lighthearted remark, the SEBI Chairpersonm Madhabi Puri Buch mentioned the criticism she receives for discussing Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and ICICI Bank, hinting at allegations of conflict of interest from sources like Hindenburg Research and the Congress party.

I am talking about mutual funds because they say that these days I talk about REITs too much, she said.

Buch was speaking at the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) event on Thursday when she made these remarks.

During her speech, Buch highlighted the crucial role of mutual funds in promoting financial inclusion, stating they are essential for empowering citizens and fostering wealth creation across the country. She underscored the need for collaboration in regulatory processes, noting that effective regulations must evolve through co-creation among industry stakeholders.

Buch also lauded AMFI for its success in facilitating dialogue between various players in the financial sector, attributing this to the dedication and experience of its members. She pointed out the importance of having a unified voice for the industry, despite the diverse interests of large, mid-sized, and small asset management companies.

Discussing future initiatives, she mentioned the introduction of "MF Lite" regulations aimed at improving fund distribution and access. Additionally, Buch revealed that SEBI is actively working on incorporating technology into its processes, with several AI projects underway to enhance efficiency in approvals and registrations.

Buch concluded her remarks by expressing optimism for the mutual fund industry’s future and its potential to significantly contribute to the nation’s economic landscape.