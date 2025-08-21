SEBI Chairman Signals Raising Tenure, Maturity For Equity Derivatives

Business NewsMarketsSEBI Chairman Signals Raising Tenure, Maturity For Equity Derivatives
21 Aug 2025, 12:20 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the Chairman of SEBI. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the Chairman of SEBI. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday said that the market regulator is looking into the derivatives contract durations and make changes after a consultative process.

Pandey said the SEBI is looking to improve tenure and maturity of equity derivative contracts and hinted that a consultation paper will come on same. He also said that the cash market has deepened and the volume has doubled in three years at FICCI Conference 2025.

Earlier in the same conference, it was intimated that the SEBI may pilot a pre-IPO trading platform where companies can trade with required disclosures, Pandey said.

"The IPO market is booming, but pre-listing information is often insufficient for investors," Pandey said at the FICCI Capital Market Conference 2025.

The pilot project will be a regulated platform. It will identify and remove unnecessary processes and pain points in fundraising, disclosures, and investor onboarding, he said.

It will explore emerging areas, products, and asset classes to boost both capital demand and supply.

