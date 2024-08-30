SEBI Cancels Registration Of 39 Stock Brokers, Seven Commodity Brokers For Non-Compliance

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday cancelled the registration of 39 stock brokers and seven commodity brokers for failing to meet registration requirements. The market regulator also revoked the registration of 22 depository participants who are no longer affiliated with any depository.

The regulator emphasised that the primary reason for cancelling these entities' registration certificates is to prevent them from misusing their SEBI registration without actively participating as a depository or being members of recognised stock exchanges. This move aims to protect unsuspecting investors, according to three separate orders issued by SEBI.

Despite the cancellation of their registration, these entities remain accountable for any actions taken or neglected in their roles as stock brokers, commodity brokers, or depository participants. They are also responsible for settling any outstanding fees, dues, and interest owed to SEBI, it said.

The 39 stock brokers and seven commodity brokers were granted registration on the condition that they remain members of a recognised stock exchange, SEBI said. However, since these entities are no longer members of any stock exchange, the regulator determined that they no longer meet the requirements outlined in the Broker Regulations of 1992, which mandate that stock brokers must be members of recognised exchanges.

These entities were expelled from membership by the stock exchanges, and SEBI was informed of their status.