SEBI Relaxes IPO Rules For Big Firms, Tweaks Governance Norms For Exchanges, Depositories — Key Takeaways

The minimum public shareholding norms for big companies that are going for initial public offering has been changed. This was with the aim is to simplify fund-raising in India.

SEBI has called for a minimum public offer of up to Rs 6,250 crore, or 2.75% of the post-issue market capitalisation, for companies with market capitalisation between Rs 1 lakh crore and Rs 5 lakh crore.

The regulator said that for companies with a market capitalisation between Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore, the minimum public shareholding of 25% could now be achieved in five years in comparison to the current three years.

This comes as large companies struggle to dilute stakes due to market limits and immediate equity dilution may cause share price issues.