SEBI Relaxes IPO Rules For Big Firms, Tweaks Governance Norms For Exchanges, Depositories — Key Takeaways
SEBI has also allowed classifying REITs and InVITs as equity instruments.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has relaxed the minimum public shareholding norms for big companies going for initial public offering, according to a release issued following the SEBI board meeting on Friday.
The market watchdog has also approved a number of other measures, pertaining to the governance norms of exchanges and depositories, and the classification of
Changes In MPS
The minimum public shareholding norms for big companies that are going for initial public offering has been changed. This was with the aim is to simplify fund-raising in India.
SEBI has called for a minimum public offer of up to Rs 6,250 crore, or 2.75% of the post-issue market capitalisation, for companies with market capitalisation between Rs 1 lakh crore and Rs 5 lakh crore.
The regulator said that for companies with a market capitalisation between Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore, the minimum public shareholding of 25% could now be achieved in five years in comparison to the current three years.
This comes as large companies struggle to dilute stakes due to market limits and immediate equity dilution may cause share price issues.
Classifying REITs and InVITs As Equity Instruments
SEBI has also allowed classifying Real Estate Investment Trust and Infrastructure Investment Trusts as equity instruments. This makes it easier for mutual funds to invest in them and further opens the asset class for retail investors.
Governance Norms For Exchanges Tweaked
The market watchdog has also amended governance norms for exchanges and depositories.
Market regulator SEBI has mandated the appointment of two executive directors on the board of market infra institutions.
The board roles of managing directors, executive directors and key managerial and others will have to be specified clearly.
Education Criteria For Advisors And Research Analysts Changed
The regulator has also offered some relief to investment advisors and research analysts as it has relaxed the education criteria. According to the release a graduate in any stream will be eligible to be certified.
However, obtaining NISM certification is mandatory. It has also relaxed requirements of CIBIL reports, net worth, asset liability statements and more.
New Website For FPIs
SEBI has also launched India Market Access website for foreign portfolio investors. The new website will provide regulatory and procedural information to FPIs for India's securities market.
Benefits For Women Investors
The regulator has said that in order to incentivise distributors to promote financial inclusion among women investors an additional commission will be paid to Mutual Fund distributors for inflows from new women investors at industry level.
They further said that the computation and payment of commission will be on the same lines as "Beyond-30 cities" initiative.
Benefits For Anchor Investors In IPOs
Along with the other changes, SEBI in its release said that more anchor investors can now get shares if the amount is over Rs 250 crore. According to the changes, minimum five and maximum 15 investors can share up to Rs 250 crore. Which means that for every extra Rs 250 crore, 15 more investors can be added. This will help big investors to join and spread the risk.
It was further clarified that each investor must get at least Rs 5 crore. With the new changes, life insurance companies and pension funds can now also get reserved shares, like mutual funds. However, one-third of the anchor share is for mutual funds, while the rest is for insurance and pension funds.
The total anchor share reservation has also been increased from 33% to 40%.