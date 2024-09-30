SEBI Board Meeting: New Asset Class Gets Nod, Minimum Investment Limit Set As Rs 10 Lakh

The Securities and Exchange Board of India, in its board meeting held on Monday, approved the introduction of a new asset class under the mutual funds category. The market regulator has set a minimum investment limit of Rs 10 lakh per investor for new products offered by asset management companies, according to a statement.

Offerings under the new product will be referred to as "investment strategies" to maintain a clear distinction from the schemes offered under the traditional mutual funds, it said.

"The minimum investment limit for the new product will be Rs 10 lakh per investor across all investment strategies of the new product in a particular AMC," SEBI added.

Currently, mutual fund schemes are retail-orientated with a low ticket size, while portfolio management services and alternative investment funds have a minimum investment value of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore, respectively.

The new product under mutual funds is intended to add depth and variety to the investment landscape of the country through a new asset class, according to SEBI.

The announcement came following the conclusion of SEBI's board meeting under the chairpersonship of Madhabi Puri Buch in Mumbai.