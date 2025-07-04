Jane Street-SEBI Row: What's Key To Sustain Market Confidence? Global Hedge Fund Body Weighs In

Predictable regulation and due process will be key to sustaining confidence in India’s fast-growing markets, said a global association representing hedge funds and alternative asset managers following SEBI’s action against Jane Street.

“SEBI’s interim order reflects a transparent, data-driven approach,” Kher Sheng Lee, co-head of APAC and deputy global head of government affairs at Alternative Investment Management Association, told NDTV Profit in an emailed statement. “Predictable regulation and due process will be key to sustaining confidence in India’s fast-growing markets.”

The statement from AIMA — which represents hedge funds, private credit and other alternative asset managers worldwide — came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday barred Jane Street Group entities from the Indian securities market and ordered them to deposit Rs 4,843.57 crore in alleged unlawful gains.

SEBI’s order said Jane Street had earned Rs 43,289.33 crore in index options profits between January 2023 and March 2025