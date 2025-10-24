SEBI Bars 13 Individuals, HUFs Up To Three Years For Front-Running Trades

One of the accused was found to have passed on information about impending orders of the Big Client to NJK Securities through an employee. The regulator noted that trading patterns of the accused followed the typical front running sequence, with positions being taken before the Big Client’s orders and squared off soon after, resulting in abnormal profits.

A settlement order dated Dec 19, 2024, disposed of proceedings against six noticees — Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 25 — without admission or denial of guilt. However, SEBI continued proceedings against the remaining 24.

SEBI noted that several noticees were added to the case as Kartas of their respective HUFs. It also found that trades were routed through accounts opened by NJK Securities. In many cases, there was frequent communication between all the noticees and NJK.

The regulator’s order also highlighted that Angel One had failed to maintain proper records of trade execution through its authorised person, as mandated under SEBI circulars. Angel One’s show cause notice, issued separately on April 24, 2024, alleged non-maintenance of pre-order placement records and failure to comply with circulars dated March 22, 2018, and Nov. 6, 2009. This case was settled for about Rs 21 lakh.

SEBI rejected objections by some noticees who argued that the proceedings were delayed, noting that the three-year gap between the investigation period and issuance of the show cause notice did not invalidate the case.