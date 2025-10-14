SEBI Bans SME Nirman Agri Genetics For '93% IPO Fund Diversion'

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has banned SME-listed Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd. from accessing the securities market after alleged diversion of Initial Public Offering Funds. The regulator on Tuesday has also directed the company to pause all proposed corporate actions that include bonus issue, stock split and its name change to Agriicare Life Corp Ltd. until further orders.

The company in March 2023 raised Rs 20.30 crore through its IPO with First Overseas Capital Ltd. as the lead manager. The investigation was initiated by SEBI post a broader review of IPOs handled by First Overseas Capital between May 2022 and April 2025. This was after SEBI found irregularities in the IPO of Synoptics Technologies Ltd.

In its interim order passed on Tuesday, SEBI has restrained Nirman Agri's promoter from buying, selling or dealing in NAGL shares in either direct or indirect means until further notice.

According to SEBI's investigation the company had mis-utilised approximately Rs 18.89 crore or 93% of the total IPO proceeds by transferring the funds to entities that were either fictitious or controlled by the company’s promoter Pranav Kailas Bagal and his relatives.

In addition, the regulator also pointed that Nirman Agri submitted conflicting information regarding the fund utilisation without offering any credible explanation for the discrepancies.