SEBI Bans Gretex Corp For Taking New Merchant Banking Assignments For 21 Days

SEBI conducted an inspection of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd for the period from April 1, 2021, to January 31, 2023.

In three separate orders on Thursday, SEBI imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh each on Ritu Agarwal, Shyam Sunder Vyas HUF and Middleton Goods Pvt Ltd for indulging in non-genuine trades in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE.

The orders came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) observed large-scale reversal of trades in the illiquid stock options segment of BSE, leading to the creation of artificial volume.

Thereafter, SEBI conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities in illiquid stock options at BSE for the period April 2014 to September 2015.