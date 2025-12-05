Sebi Bans Fin Influencer Avadhut Sathe, Firm From Securities Market

Sebi on Thursday barred financial influencer Avadhut Sathe and his firm Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy Pvt Ltd from the securities market and directed them to disgorge Rs 546 crore of 'unlawful gain' earned from the alleged unregistered investment advisory and research analyst business.

Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy Pvt Ltd (ASTAPL) is operated by financial influencer Avadhut Sathe (AS).

In a 125-page interim order cum show cause notice, Sebi said, 'Investigation has revealed that, prima facie, the funds were collected in the accounts of ASTAPL and AS.'

The regulator noted that Gouri Avadhut Sathe was involved in the day-to-day affairs of the company; she was not found to be providing any investment advisory/research analyst services to the course participants.