SEBI Amends AIF Rules To Align Investor Rights With Contributions

In a notification issued on Nov. 18, the markets watchdog said, "The investors of a scheme of an AIF shall have rights, pro-rata to their commitment to the scheme, in each investment of the scheme and in the distribution of proceeds of such investment, except as may be specified by the Board from time to time." "The rights of investors of a scheme of an AlF, other than that specified in sub-regulation (21) of this regulation, shall be pari-passu in all aspects provided that differential rights may be offered to select investors of a scheme of an AIF in the manner as may be specified by the Board, without affecting the interest of other investors of the scheme".