SEBI Allows Stock Brokers To Deal In G-Secs With New Rules

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday allowed stock brokers to deal with government securities through the RBI-managed Negotiated Dealing System-Order Matching and announced rules for such business.

NDS-OM is a screen-based electronic anonymous order matching system for secondary market trading in government securities owned by the Reserve Bank of India.

The SEBI, in a circular, said that stock brokers will have to ensure that trading in the secondary market for government bonds is done under a separate business unit that is "segregated and ring-fenced from other securities market-related activities".

For this, the firms have to prepare and maintain a separate account for the SBU on an arms-length basis.

Moreover, the net worth of the unit shall be kept segregated from the net worth of the stock broker. The net worth criteria for a stock broker shall be satisfied after excluding the account of the SBU, the SEBI said.