Seafood Stocks Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen, Others Surge Sharply In Trade — Here's Why

Seafood stocks are buzzing in trade on Wednesday led by strong gains in Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen and Coastal Corporation, which has hit a 20% upper circuit. All three stocks are trading with gains of at least 12%.

The strong surge in seafood companies in trade comes on the back of positive developments, with regard to India's ties to the European Union.

The EU has recently approved 102 new Indian fishery establishments for export, which serves as a huge boost for seafood stocks such as Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen, Coastal Corporation and Waterbase.

It reflects strongly on the EU's growing trust in India's food safety and quality control mechanism and comes at a time when Indian marine exporters have been hit by the imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods by the Donald Trump administration.