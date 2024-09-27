SD Retail Shares List At 10.68% Premium Over IPO Price; Hits Upper Circuit

Shares of SD Retail Ltd. debuted on the National Stock Exchange at a premium of 10.68% over the issue price. The stock was listed at Rs 145 piece on NSE against the upper price band of Rs 131 in the IPO.

Investors, allotted a minimum of one lot or 1,000 shares in the SD Retail IPO, would be sitting on a profit of Rs 14,000 at the time of listing.

Shares of SD Retail Ltd. further gained to hit a 5% upper circuit at Rs 152.25 apiece on the NSE.