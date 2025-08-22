Scrapping GST Without ITC Will Push Insurance Prices Higher By 6–10%: Macquarie

A proposed move by the Group of Ministers deliberating on GST reforms, touted as GST 2.0, regarding scrapping the entire 18% tax paid by insurance policyholders, can in fact, increase the premium by 6-10%.

Macquarie explains that the reduction in the Goods and Services Tax on life and health insurance premiums could backfire if not accompanied by input tax credit (ITC) provisions.

The brokerage explained that currently, insurance products attract an 18% GST, which inflates the premium costs for consumers. Reports indicate that the government is considering reducing the rate to 5% or even fully exempting it. However, the brokerage notes that unless insurers can continue to claim ITC, “scrapping GST without ITC is a negative development,” Macquarie said.