SBI May Issue Third Tranche Of 15-Year Infra Bonds By Next Week

State Bank of India plans to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through the issue of infrastructure bonds and may tap the bond market by next week, according to three persons aware of the matter.

The bonds are likely to have a maturity of 15 years as it was in the case of its previous two issuances earlier this year, one of the persons told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.

The infrastructure bond issuance is likely to have a base size of Rs 5,000 crore and a greenshoe option of Rs 5,000 crore. The state-owned bank may upload the bond issue on the electronic bidding platform next week.

Market participants are expecting SBI's upcoming 15-year infra bond to be issued at 7.10–7.15%. The expectation comes in the backdrop of state-owned Indian Railways Finance Corp. raising Rs 1,415 crore on Monday through 15-year bonds at a coupon of 7.15%.