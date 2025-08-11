SBI Shares Resume Gains As Brokerage Remain Optimistic On Steady Q1 Performance, Stable Asset Quality

State Bank of India share price resumed gains on Monday after a blip on Friday as analysts remained optimistic over steady performance during the three months ended June and stable asset quality.

The country's largest lender's first-quarter profit beat estimates. The bank's core performance was broadly in line with expectations, with net interest income growing less than 1% quarter on quarter. A sharp 55% year-on-year jump in other income aided operating profit, which beat street estimates by 11%.

Provisioning was in line with analysts' forecasts, while profitability received a boost from other income. This quarter was marked by steady core performance, a sharp boost from treasury gains, and a largely stable asset quality.

While most brokerages remain bullish, Macquarie stands out with an 'Underperform' call. The street expects near-term NIM pressures. Strong loan growth, healthy deposit momentum, and improving credit demand will likely support performance in the second half of FY26.