SBI Q3 Review: Brokerages Maintain 'Buy' Ratings Despite Profit Dip

The bank's operating profit declined 19.36% year-on-year to Rs 20,336 crore. This was excluding the wage revision impact of Rs 6,313 crore.

04 Feb 2024, 02:53 PM IST
Source: SBI Official Logo

Brokerages maintained their positive call on State Bank of India Ltd. even as its third quarter profit fell 35.4%, missing analysts' estimates.

The public sector lender's standalone net profit stood at Rs 9,163.96 crore for the quarter-ended December, as compared with Rs 14,205 crore over the same period last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a profit of Rs 13,325.9 crore.

State Bank of India Q3 Highlights (Standalone)

  • Net profit: Rs 9,163.96 crore vs Rs 14,205 crore, down 35.4% (YoY).

  • Net interest income: Rs 39,815.73 crore vs Rs 38,069 crore, up 4.5% (YoY).

  • Gross NPA: 2.42% vs 2.55% (QoQ)

  • Net NPA: 0.64% vs 0.64% (QoQ)

The bank's operating profit declined 19.36% year-on-year to Rs 20,336 crore. This was excluding the wage revision impact of Rs 6,313 crore. The domestic net interest margin also slipped 4 basis points sequentially to 3.41%. It also made a one-time pension-related provision of Rs 7,100 crore, which showed as an exceptional item.

Here's what brokerages make of the results:

Bernstein

  • Maintains 'buy' rating, target price hiked to Rs 745, compared to Rs 705 earlier.

  • Mixed Q3FY24, 32% PAT miss due to a one-time exceptional item.

  • Cuts earnings estimate for FY24 and FY25 by 21% and 9%, respectively, on higher provisions.

  • Values SBI at 1.3x rice to book value ratio on a 12-month forward basis.

  • Bank showed strong growth and low loan to deposit ratio.

  • Key concern were the lower net interest income and fees, higher wage provisions.

Nuvama

  • Maintains 'buy' rating, target price hiked to Rs 745, compared to Rs 705 earlier.

  • Sequential deposit growth below system, retail loans leading loan growth.

  • Deposit repricing leads to ~5% YoY NII growth, RoA impacted by exceptional item.

  • Front-ended wage hike provisions impacting PAT for FY25E.

  • Asset quality steady with low slippages at 0.6%, credit costs remain marginal.

Dolat Capital

  • Maintains 'buy' rating at a target price of Rs 750.

  • In-line NII growth at 5% YoY, NIM at 3.2% (-7bps QoQ).

  • Credit costs lower than expected at 8 bps, but profit impacted by one-time pension expense.

  • Loan growth came in strong at 5% QoQ, broad-based across segments.

