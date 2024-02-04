SBI Q3 Review: Brokerages Maintain 'Buy' Ratings Despite Profit Dip

Brokerages maintained their positive call on State Bank of India Ltd. even as its third quarter profit fell 35.4%, missing analysts' estimates.

The public sector lender's standalone net profit stood at Rs 9,163.96 crore for the quarter-ended December, as compared with Rs 14,205 crore over the same period last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a profit of Rs 13,325.9 crore.

State Bank of India Q3 Highlights (Standalone)

Net profit: Rs 9,163.96 crore vs Rs 14,205 crore, down 35.4% (YoY).

Net interest income: Rs 39,815.73 crore vs Rs 38,069 crore, up 4.5% (YoY).

Gross NPA: 2.42% vs 2.55% (QoQ)

Net NPA: 0.64% vs 0.64% (QoQ)

The bank's operating profit declined 19.36% year-on-year to Rs 20,336 crore. This was excluding the wage revision impact of Rs 6,313 crore. The domestic net interest margin also slipped 4 basis points sequentially to 3.41%. It also made a one-time pension-related provision of Rs 7,100 crore, which showed as an exceptional item.