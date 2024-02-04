SBI Q3 Review: Brokerages Maintain 'Buy' Ratings Despite Profit Dip
Brokerages maintained their positive call on State Bank of India Ltd. even as its third quarter profit fell 35.4%, missing analysts' estimates.
The public sector lender's standalone net profit stood at Rs 9,163.96 crore for the quarter-ended December, as compared with Rs 14,205 crore over the same period last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a profit of Rs 13,325.9 crore.
State Bank of India Q3 Highlights (Standalone)
Net profit: Rs 9,163.96 crore vs Rs 14,205 crore, down 35.4% (YoY).
Net interest income: Rs 39,815.73 crore vs Rs 38,069 crore, up 4.5% (YoY).
Gross NPA: 2.42% vs 2.55% (QoQ)
Net NPA: 0.64% vs 0.64% (QoQ)
The bank's operating profit declined 19.36% year-on-year to Rs 20,336 crore. This was excluding the wage revision impact of Rs 6,313 crore. The domestic net interest margin also slipped 4 basis points sequentially to 3.41%. It also made a one-time pension-related provision of Rs 7,100 crore, which showed as an exceptional item.
Here's what brokerages make of the results:
Bernstein
Maintains 'buy' rating, target price hiked to Rs 745, compared to Rs 705 earlier.
Mixed Q3FY24, 32% PAT miss due to a one-time exceptional item.
Cuts earnings estimate for FY24 and FY25 by 21% and 9%, respectively, on higher provisions.
Values SBI at 1.3x rice to book value ratio on a 12-month forward basis.
Bank showed strong growth and low loan to deposit ratio.
Key concern were the lower net interest income and fees, higher wage provisions.
Nuvama
Maintains 'buy' rating, target price hiked to Rs 745, compared to Rs 705 earlier.
Sequential deposit growth below system, retail loans leading loan growth.
Deposit repricing leads to ~5% YoY NII growth, RoA impacted by exceptional item.
Front-ended wage hike provisions impacting PAT for FY25E.
Asset quality steady with low slippages at 0.6%, credit costs remain marginal.
Dolat Capital
Maintains 'buy' rating at a target price of Rs 750.
In-line NII growth at 5% YoY, NIM at 3.2% (-7bps QoQ).
Credit costs lower than expected at 8 bps, but profit impacted by one-time pension expense.
Loan growth came in strong at 5% QoQ, broad-based across segments.