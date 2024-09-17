NDTV ProfitMarketsSBI Mutual Fund Increases Stake In Nuvoco Vistas Corp To 9.37%
ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Mutual Fund Increases Stake In Nuvoco Vistas Corp To 9.37%

After the share sale, Kotak Special Situations Fund's holding in the Nirma Group subsidiary came down to 2.28% from 3.54%.

17 Sep 2024, 10:49 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SBI Mutual Fund acquired a 1.26% stake in Nuvoco Vistas Corporation for Rs 158.40 crore. (Source: Nuvoco Vistas website)</p></div>
SBI Mutual Fund acquired a 1.26% stake in Nuvoco Vistas Corporation for Rs 158.40 crore. (Source: Nuvoco Vistas website)

Kotak Special Situations Fund, a public shareholder of Nuvoco Vistas Corp., offloaded a 1.26% stake worth Rs 158.4 crore through open market transactions on Tuesday. KSSF sold 45 lakh shares at Rs 352 apiece, according to the block deal data on the NSE.

SBI Mutual Fund acquired a 1.26% stake in Nuvoco for Rs 158.4 crore, increasing its total holding in the building materials company to 9.37% from 8.11%.

After the share sale, KSSF's holding in the Nirma Group subsidiary came down to 2.28% from 3.54%.

Shares of Nuvoco closed 3.98% higher at Rs 364.75 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.11% advance in the benchmark Sensex.

ALSO READ

India's Retail Inflation Has Eased Marginally To Four-Months Low Of 5.09% In February: SBI Research

Opinion
India's Retail Inflation Has Eased Marginally To Four-Months Low Of 5.09% In February: SBI Research
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT