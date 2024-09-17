SBI Mutual Fund Increases Stake In Nuvoco Vistas Corp To 9.37%

Kotak Special Situations Fund, a public shareholder of Nuvoco Vistas Corp., offloaded a 1.26% stake worth Rs 158.4 crore through open market transactions on Tuesday. KSSF sold 45 lakh shares at Rs 352 apiece, according to the block deal data on the NSE.

SBI Mutual Fund acquired a 1.26% stake in Nuvoco for Rs 158.4 crore, increasing its total holding in the building materials company to 9.37% from 8.11%.

After the share sale, KSSF's holding in the Nirma Group subsidiary came down to 2.28% from 3.54%.

Shares of Nuvoco closed 3.98% higher at Rs 364.75 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.11% advance in the benchmark Sensex.