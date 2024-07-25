SBI Life Soars To Record As Brokerages Raise Target Price After Q1 Results

SBI Life's stock rose as much as 3.17% during the day to Rs 1,684.7 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 1.91% higher at Rs 1,662.85 per share, compared to a 0.45% decline in the benchmark Nifty at 10:34 a.m.

The share price has risen 16.13% on a year-to-date basis and 29.7% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.44, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Thirty-two out of the 33 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one recommends 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 12.7%.