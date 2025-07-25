SBI Life Insurance Share Price Rises Over 2% Post Q1 Results
SBI Life Insurance Co.'s net profit rose 14.4% year-on-year in the April–June quarter.
Shares of SBI Life Insurance Co. rose over 2% on Friday after the insurer company announced its first quarter results for the fiscal 2025-26.
SBI Life Insurance Co.'s net profit rose 14.4% year-on-year in the April–June quarter. The insurer posted a bottom-line of Rs 594 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. In the year-ago period, the company posted a net profit of Rs 520 crore.
SBI Life has reiterated its VNB margin guidance of 26–28%, with a positive bias, reflecting confidence in its product strategy and execution capabilities.
Share Price
Shares of SBI Life Insurance Co., rose as much as 2.81% to Rs 1,844 apiece. They pared losses to trade 2.45% higher at Rs 1,837 apiece, as of 9:22 a.m. This compares to a 0.55% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 8.52% in the last 12 months and 32.31% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.19 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 41.14.
Out of 37 analysts tracking the company, 35 maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 14.9%.