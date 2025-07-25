SBI Life Insurance Share Price Rises Over 2% Post Q1 Results

Shares of SBI Life Insurance Co. rose over 2% on Friday after the insurer company announced its first quarter results for the fiscal 2025-26.

SBI Life Insurance Co.'s net profit rose 14.4% year-on-year in the April–June quarter. The insurer posted a bottom-line of Rs 594 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. In the year-ago period, the company posted a net profit of Rs 520 crore.

SBI Life has reiterated its VNB margin guidance of 26–28%, with a positive bias, reflecting confidence in its product strategy and execution capabilities.