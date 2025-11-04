SBI, M&M, IndiGo, Paytm, Whirlpool Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here is what Bloomberg analysts are expecting from these major names.
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., State Bank of India and Whirlpool of India Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their quarterly results on Tuesday.
M&M is likely to clock a rise in net profit to Rs 3,978.9 crore and a revenue of Rs 33,886.5 crore for the quarter ended September, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 4,810.7 crore, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.
IndiGo will also be reporting its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company is likely to report a net loss of Rs 1,431.8 crore, revenue of Rs 18,266.4 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 2,053.2 crore, according to estimates.
Paytm is expected to report a net profit of Rs 134.5 crore, revenue of Rs 2,020.1 and an Ebitda of Rs 118 crore, according to estimates.
Here are what analysts are expecting from these major names:
M&M Q2 Preview: Key Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is set to announce its second quarter results on Tuesday. The auto giant is expected to report a strong rise in revenue for the September quarter, helped by healthy demand for passenger vehicles (PVs) and a recovery in tractor sales.
However, higher discounts, cost pressures and an unfavourable product mix could weigh on profit margins, according to analysts. As per Bloomberg estimates, M&M’s standalone revenue for the second quarter of this fiscal is seen rising 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 33,886 crore, compared to Rs 28,919 crore last year.
Banking Sector Q2 Results Preview
India's banks are expected to report softer earnings for the September quarter, as narrowing net interest margins and weak trading gains weigh on profitability. Analysts, however, see stability in core earnings and expect commentary to turn more constructive on growth and asset quality.