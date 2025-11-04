SBI, M&M, IndiGo, Paytm, Whirlpool Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., State Bank of India and Whirlpool of India Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their quarterly results on Tuesday.

M&M is likely to clock a rise in net profit to Rs 3,978.9 crore and a revenue of Rs 33,886.5 crore for the quarter ended September, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 4,810.7 crore, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

IndiGo will also be reporting its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company is likely to report a net loss of Rs 1,431.8 crore, revenue of Rs 18,266.4 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 2,053.2 crore, according to estimates.

Paytm is expected to report a net profit of Rs 134.5 crore, revenue of Rs 2,020.1 and an Ebitda of Rs 118 crore, according to estimates.

Here are what analysts are expecting from these major names: