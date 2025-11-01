SBI Executes Inaugural Gold Trade On IIBX After Joining As Special Category Client

India's largest public sector lender, State Bank of India announced that it executed its first gold trade on the India International Bullion Exchange IFSC Ltd via a press release on Saturday.

SBI joined as a Special Category Client and became the first PSU in this category to have conducted a gold trade, as per a press release by the bank.

SBI Chairman C S Setty commented on the historic feat and said, "We are delighted to lead India’s bullion market by joining IIBX as Special Category Client and completing our first gold trade."

He added that the collaboration will factor into reshaping the bullion imports to make them more cost-effective and compliant with global standards, along with reinforcing SBI's role as a pioneer in the financial services sector.

"It’s a moment of national pride, benefiting the entire ecosystem from importers to consumers in the jewellery sector", the Chairman stated.

According to the press release, the bank is positioned to facilitate seamless bullion transactions, supporting jewellers, bullion dealers, and other stakeholders in importing gold through IIBX and meeting the escalating demand for precious metals across the country as a special category client.