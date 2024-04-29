Multiple Headwinds For SBI Cards Keep Brokerages Wary| Q4 Review

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.'s net interest margin can compress further as funding costs remain high, availability of funds becomes a challenge and ability to pass on rate increases remains limited, according to brokerages.

While the credit card company tries to consolidate and clean-up its portfolio and stays cautious on customer acquisition, its market share in cards-in-force would continue to decline, HSBC Global Research said in a note. "This would also impact its spend market share eventually."

SBI Cards' fourth-quarter profit increased 11% year-on-year to Rs 662.4 crore for the quarter-ended March, surpassing analysts' estimates.