Sansera Engineering Sets Floor Price For Rs 1,200-Crore QIP

Sansera Engineering Ltd. has set the floor price for its Rs 1,200-crore qualified institutional placement at Rs 1,635.48 per share. The floor price is at a premium of 3% to Thursday's closing price of Rs 1,587.80 per share on NSE. The company will issue 53.99 crore shares having a face value of Rs 2 each.

The company may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue, according to an exchange filing.

The board of directors approved the fundraise on Aug. 20. The funds may be raised in one or more tranches by issue of equity shares and or any other instruments or eligible securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares, an earlier filing said.