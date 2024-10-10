Sanofi Consumer Healthcare: Promoter Hoechst Exits Firm, Sells Stake Worth Rs 6,927 Crore To Opella Healthcare

Hoechst GmbH sold stakes of Sanofi Consumer Healtchare India Ltd. in a block deal worth Rs 6,927 crore according to data on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Hoechst offloaded 1.39 crore shares representing its entire 60.37% stake at Rs 4,982 apiece, aggregating to a total value of Rs 6,927 crore.

Opella Healthcare Participations B V mopped up the same 1.39 crores shares and bought the 60.37% stake at the rate of Rs 4,982 apiece adding up to the value of Rs 6,927 crore.

Hoechst GmbH was a promoter of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare and a 100% subsidiary of Sanofi with ownership of 60.37% stake in the company as of the quarter ending 6 Sept. 2024.