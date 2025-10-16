Raamdeo Agrawal’s Investing Advice Ahead Of Samvat 2082: Only Buy Stocks You Truly Understand

This Diwali as investors gear up for Samvat 2082, Motilal Oswal Financial Services' Chairman and Co-Founder, Raamdeo Agrawal, has a simple but important advice for retail investors — only invest in stocks that you truly understand in order to maximise gains in the stock market.

In a message to investors, Agarwal also emphasised the important to keep a concentrated portfolio and also highlighted the key benefits of research before investing.

“A portfolio should have a small set of stocks that you can look at every day. That’s the way I do it," Agrawal told NDTV Profit.

“Having a few stocks allows one to spend time properly researching those stocks. You should not be oversitting on too many stocks. Have a few of them, so you can ride them all the way.”