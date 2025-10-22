Samvat 2082: HDFC Bank To Swiggy — Brokerages Share Their Top Picks

HDFC Bank is the top pick for Samvat 2082 with at least three brokerages, including Samco Securities, SBI Securities and ICICI Direct, backing the stock.

The brokerages are confident HDFC Bank is back in the growth phase, having recovered from its post-merger consolidation phase.

HDFC Bank has already posted impressive growth in the September quarter, and if the loan growth momentum continues, the bank could outpace industry averages from FY27 onward.

While recent rate cuts may create near-term margin pressure, it could be offset by easing funding costs and a greater share of granular level deposits.