Samvat 2082: HDFC Bank To Swiggy — Brokerages Share Their Top Picks
The list is led by HDFC Bank, but also includes new entrants such as Swiggy.
As we step into Samvat 2082, several brokerages have shared their recommendations for scrips that could do well over the next 12 months.
While opinions across firms vary, there is clear consensus on a few key stocks, with India's biggest private lender, HDFC Bank, leading the pack.
HDFC Bank: Top-Runner
HDFC Bank is the top pick for Samvat 2082 with at least three brokerages, including Samco Securities, SBI Securities and ICICI Direct, backing the stock.
The brokerages are confident HDFC Bank is back in the growth phase, having recovered from its post-merger consolidation phase.
HDFC Bank has already posted impressive growth in the September quarter, and if the loan growth momentum continues, the bank could outpace industry averages from FY27 onward.
While recent rate cuts may create near-term margin pressure, it could be offset by easing funding costs and a greater share of granular level deposits.
Larsen & Toubro: The Silent Performer
L&T was the stock in focus for Jefferies recently after the firm said the stock was a "quiet outperformer", and hiked the target price to Rs 4,345 from Rs 4,230.
L&T is also a favourite with other brokerages as far as Samvat picks are concerned, with firms such as ICICI Direct and HDFC Securities picking it as a top stock.
Brokerages are anticipating robust execution from L&T, especially when it comes to international projects, which is expected to compensate for modest domestic growth.
ICICI Direct expects healthy revenue and PAT CAGR over FY25-FY27, while the company's strategic move into green hydrogen, semiconductors and data centres could be lucrative growth opportunities.
JSW Energy: The Power Play
In the energy sector, JSW Energy is a consensus pick, favoured by HDFC Securities and Axis Securities.
Both brokerages are bullish on the company's aggressive capacity expansion, with Strategy 3.0 aiming for 30 GW generation and 40 GWh storage capacity by FY30, alongside carbon neutrality by 2050.
Additionally, a significant portion of its portfolio (operational and pipeline) is secured under Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), ensuring revenue stability.
Swiggy Over Zomato
Zomato's parent company, Eternal, recently reported three-fold growth in revenue compared to last year, generating a buzz in the industry.
However, brokerages such as Prabhudas Lilladher and Centrum have picked Swiggy as the preferred play in the foodtech space.
Much of this has to do with chart formations, with Prabhudas Lilladher highlighting stabilisation near key moving averages and signs of revival.
Centrum Finverse points to bullish indicators and a potential move towards Rs 480-Rs 517 levels.
Eternal is a fundamental pick for Kotak Securities, though, which has cited the company's market share gains and expected profitability for Blinkit.