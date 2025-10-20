Samvat 2081 To 2082: Sectoral Winners To Losers—How Sensex, Nifty Moved In Last One Year

Sectoral indices exhibited considerable divergence. Nifty Auto (16%) and Nifty PSU Bank (14%) were the top-performing sectors, followed by Nifty Metal (9%). On the losing side, the performance of defensive and global-facing sectors was notably weak.

Nifty IT (-13%) and Nifty Energy (-10%) were the biggest laggards. Other declining sectors included Nifty Realty (-6%), Nifty FMCG (-4%), and Nifty Pharma (-2%).

Within the high-performing sectors, key gainers were Maruti Suzuki (48%) in Auto, Indian Bank (32%) in PSU Bank, and Lloyds Metals and Energy (36%) in Metal.

The weaker sectors also saw sharp individual stock movements. For example, the declining Nifty IT index was dragged by Tata Consultancy Services (-25%), while Coforge (14%) provided some positive outliers.

Similarly, in the negative Nifty Pharma index, Laurus Labs (83%) was a major outperformer, contrasting sharply with laggards like Piramal Pharma (-28%). The Nifty FMCG drop was driven by losses in Colgate Palmolive (-25%) and Varun Beverages (-23%).