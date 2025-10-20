Business NewsMarketsSamvat 2081 To 2082: Sectoral Winners To Losers—How Sensex, Nifty Moved In Last One Year
ADVERTISEMENT

Samvat 2081 To 2082: Sectoral Winners To Losers—How Sensex, Nifty Moved In Last One Year

Sectoral indices exhibited considerable divergence. Nifty Auto (16%) and Nifty PSU Bank (14%) were the top-performing sectors, followed by Nifty Metal (9%).

20 Oct 2025, 01:48 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Diwali 2025 Stock Market Holiday
Samvat 2081 To 2082: Nifty 50 index delivered a moderate return of 6%. (Image: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Samvat 2082 has arrived and India's stock market is poised to maintain its momentum. From last Diwali, the market has shown a mixed to positive trend for the period. The benchmark Nifty 50 index delivered a moderate return of 6%. The Nifty Bank was the standout performer among the major indices, posting a strong gain of 12%.

The Nifty Midcap100 also ended in positive territory with a 5% gain. However, the smaller-cap segment underperformed significantly, with the Nifty Smallcap 250 declining by 4%. Notably, both the Nifty and Sensex are closing in on their life highs touched in September 2024.

Samvat 2081 To 2082: Sectoral Winners To Losers—How Sensex, Nifty Moved In Last One Year

Sectoral Performance

Sectoral indices exhibited considerable divergence. Nifty Auto (16%) and Nifty PSU Bank (14%) were the top-performing sectors, followed by Nifty Metal (9%). On the losing side, the performance of defensive and global-facing sectors was notably weak.

Nifty IT (-13%) and Nifty Energy (-10%) were the biggest laggards. Other declining sectors included Nifty Realty (-6%), Nifty FMCG (-4%), and Nifty Pharma (-2%).

Within the high-performing sectors, key gainers were Maruti Suzuki (48%) in Auto, Indian Bank (32%) in PSU Bank, and Lloyds Metals and Energy (36%) in Metal.

The weaker sectors also saw sharp individual stock movements. For example, the declining Nifty IT index was dragged by Tata Consultancy Services (-25%), while Coforge (14%) provided some positive outliers.

Similarly, in the negative Nifty Pharma index, Laurus Labs (83%) was a major outperformer, contrasting sharply with laggards like Piramal Pharma (-28%). The Nifty FMCG drop was driven by losses in Colgate Palmolive (-25%) and Varun Beverages (-23%).

ALSO READ

Samvat 2082 | Sunil Singhania Sounds Caution On IPO Wave: 75% Of New Firms To Trade Below Listing Price
Opinion
Samvat 2082 | Sunil Singhania Sounds Caution On IPO Wave: 75% Of New Firms To Trade Below Listing Price
Read More

Top Nifty 50 Performers, Laggards

The Nifty 50 index saw strong performance from finance and auto stocks. Bajaj Finance led the pack with a staggering 55% gain, followed by Maruti Suzuki (48%), Bharat Electronics (45%), InterGlobe Aviation (44%), and Eicher Motors (44%).

During the same period, the top Nifty losers were led by Trent (-32%), followed by major IT stocks Tata Consultancy Services (-25%) and Infosys (-18%), Tata Motors (PV) (-21%), and NTPC (-16%).

Midcap And Smallcap

In the Nifty Midcap Index, finance and exchange stocks dominated the gainers' list: L&T Finance (82%), Fortis Healthcare (74%), Muthoot Finance (72%), One 97 Communication (69%), and BSE (67%). The midcap losers included Sona BLW (-33%), Tata Technologies (-32%), Tube Investments (-30%), RVNL (-30%), and IndusInd Bank (-29%).

The Nifty Smallcap Index saw the highest individual gains, with Ather Energy shares soaring by 129% and Force Motors by 123%. Authum Investment (91%), Laurus Labs (83%), and Mannapuram Finance (81%) were also top performers.

However, small-cap volatility was also evident among the losers: Tejas Networks (-56%), Praj Industries (-54%), Vedant Fashion (-51%), Akum Drugs (-45%), and Brainbees Solution (-42%) saw significant declines.

ALSO READ

'Time To Deploy Capital': Nilesh Shah Expects Double-Digit Returns In Samvat 2082
Opinion
'Time To Deploy Capital': Nilesh Shah Expects Double-Digit Returns In Samvat 2082
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT