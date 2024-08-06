Samvardhana Motherson Rises On Reports Of Securing Apple Vendorship In India

Shares of auto component maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. gained as much as 5.83% on Monday after media reported that the company was joining Apple's supply chain network.

The Motherson Group company is set to join Apple’s supply chain network in India, according to a report.

The company is entering into a partnership with Hong Kong-based BIEL Crystal Manufactory, a major global supplier of smartphone glass, an Economic Times report said.