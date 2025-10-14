Samsung Shares Hit Fresh Record After AI Chip Boom Lifts Profit

The results may bolster confidence among investors betting on the durability of demand for AI servers and memory chips, as well as Samsung’s chances at regaining ground it’s lost to smaller rival SK Hynix Inc. following years of setbacks.

“Samsung’s operating profit was much bigger than anyone was expecting,” said Sanjeev Rana, head of research at CLSA Securities Korea. “Its high-bandwidth memory shipments have recovered, rising 70% to 80% from the previous quarter, and there is a possibility that the size of the writedowns in the foundry business was much smaller than expected.”

Samsung is seeking to ride an anticipated AI boom in coming years. It’s made progress with its latest HBM chips, securing an order from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. while awaiting final approval on HBM3E chips from Nvidia Corp.

Investors are betting that Samsung can also catch up to SK Hynix in the lucrative market of HBM to Nvidia and others for AI applications. Samsung’s shares have surged more than 60% since early June, buoyed by signs of recovery in its pivotal semiconductor division, which typically accounts for 50% to 70% of the company’s annual profits.