Samsung Pays The Cost Of Sleeping On AI In Sudden $122 Billion Wipeout

Just a few months ago, Samsung Electronics Co. looked primed to benefit from the global AI boom: profits were surging and its stock was rising toward an all-time high.

Now, South Korea’s biggest company has become a stark example of how quickly fortunes can turn in an industry where the spoils go to those who maintain a technological edge.

As concerns mount that the company is losing out to smaller rival SK Hynix Inc. in AI memory and failing to gain on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in outsourced chipmaking, Samsung shares have tumbled 32% from this year’s peak on July 9. The company has lost $122 billion of market value in that span, more than any other chipmaker worldwide.

Samsung has promised an overhaul to regain competitiveness, but international money managers including Pictet Asset Management Ltd. and Janus Henderson Investors SP Ltd. are unconvinced a turnaround is imminent. Overseas investors have sold about $10.7 billion worth of the South Korean company’s shares on a net basis since the end of July.