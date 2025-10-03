Sammaan Capital Share Price Falls After IHC's Acquisition Bid

Sammaan Capital Ltd. share price fell nearly 5% during early trade on Friday amid high trading volume after key corporate updates.

Avenir Investment RSC, an affiliate of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company, has agreed to purchase a 43.46% stake in Sammaan Capital for nearly $1 billion (Rs 8,850 crore), the non-banking financial company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday.

The NBFC, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance, will be raising the capital by issuing preferential shares to Avenir after getting requisite approval. The investment will see IHC emerge as the new promoter of Sammaan Capital.

The deal will lead to significant equity dilution for existing shareholders, from 98.25% to 57.74%.

The current book value of Rs 243.6 per share will go down to Rs 200.5 after the fundraise.