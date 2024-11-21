Samir Arora Lists Three Sectors To Avoid After Underwhelming Q2 Earnings Season

Veteran investor Samir Arora has listed three sectors which investors should avoid in the aftermath of an underwhelming corporate earnings season seen in India for the three-month period ended September.

The quarterly earnings of Indian companies have been overall disappointing, but they have been "quite bad" for two-to-three sectors or themes in particular, which should be avoided, said Arora, the founder and fund manager at Helios Capital Management Pte.

The foremost among the sectors to be avoided is "microfinance or those (companies) involved in lending small consumer loans", Arora said, while speaking to NDTV Profit. One has to be careful about this sector and avoid for at least the "next six to nine months", he added.

Notably, the margins of microfinance companies were hit in the September quarter, and several among them logged higher delinquencies on unsecured loans. Most entities under this sector posted lower-than-estimated profit, while increasing the capital earmarked for provisions.

The second sector that is to be avoided is automobile, according to Arora. "I've never really liked this sector...Worldwide, there is still confusion over the adoption of electric vehicles, and whether it should be subsidised. There is also confusion over investments in the sector, and there is no clarity about whose EV will find traction in the future over internal combustion engine vehicles," he said.

The third sector which is to be avoided is consumer durables, said Arora, as he pointed towards a mismatch in the supply and demand.

There were three-four major suppliers in the segment before, but now "more than 20 people want to do same thing", he said. There are major retailers like Croma and Reliance (Digital) who want to tap the consumers in this sector, and there are also plenty of South Korean, Japanese and Chinese companies competing in the segment, the expert added.

Arora "strongly disagrees" with the idea that since the Indian middle class is growing, they would continue buying more television sets, air-conditioners, microwaves and refrigerators, which in turn would keep this sector growing.

"Also, as per a thumb rule, if there is no major company in the world in a particular sector, then it is unlikely there will be a big company in that sector in India as well...And currently, I don't know any big TV or fridge company in the world that one looks at or admires," he said.