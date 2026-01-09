Sai Life, Divi's Labs Emerge As Jefferies' Top Picks In CRDMO; Piramal Pharma, Cohance See Target Price Cut

The pharma pack will be in focus heading into trade on Friday after Jefferies' latest note that witnessed target price hikes for key stocks such as DIvi's Laboratories, Sai Life Science while Piramal Pharma, Cohance saw their price targets cut.

In its latest note, the brokerage firm has come out with a note on companies that are involved in contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO) space.

Jefferies highlighted long-term growth prospects for these stocks, though it advises short-term selectivity.

It noted that 2025 was a difficult year for the CRDMO space owing to destocking challenges.