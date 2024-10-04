Sahasra Electronics Solutions Share Price Lists At 90% Premium Over Issue Price

Shares of Sahasra Electronics Solutions Ltd. made a robust debut on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, listing at a premium of 90% over the issue price of Rs 283 on Friday. The stock listed at Rs 537.7 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.

Investors, who bought one lot or 400 shares in the IPO, would have made a profit of Rs 1,01,880 against an investment of Rs 1,13,200 at the time of listing.