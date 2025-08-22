Sagility India Shares In Focus As Kotak Securities Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' Rating

Sagility India Ltd. has received a 'buy' rating from Kotak Securities Ltd. as the brokerage initiated coverage on the stock, with a target price of Rs 56. The brokerage projects a 24% upside in the stock from current levels.

Kotak Securities highlighted that the company has scope of enhanced platform capabilities and better scale-up of new clients. "Healthy margin profile; near term profitability pressure likely," it added.

The brokerage noted that, the company is adapting well to broader shift across Industries to outcome-based engagements.

The brokerage expects 10.7% organic revenue CGR over FY2025-28E, similar to organic revenue growth in the past three and five years periods. "Our estimates bake in benefits from secular drivers-increased outsourcing and offshoring by healthcare payers," it noted

Kotak further expects some drag in the near term due to volume discounts extended to clients to offset business pressures from increased medical costs.