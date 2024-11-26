Sagility India Share Price Hits Upper Circuit As Q2 Profit Jumps Over Threefold

Sagility India Ltd's share price jumped to hit its upper circuit limit a day after the company detailed its earnings for the September quarter. Net profit for the September quarter jumped by 236% year-on-year.

The company's consolidated net profit for the reporting quarter came in at Rs 117 crore as against Rs 35 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue rose 21.1% to Rs 1,325 crore and Ebitda was 28.2% higher at Rs 300 crore. Ebitda margin came in at 22.6% as against 21.4%.

"Our runway for growth is long and is backed by a combination of favorable industry dynamics, our strategic investments in advanced technologies including AI and a strong orientation towards creating value for our clients," the company said in a media statement.