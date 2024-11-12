Sagility India Shares List At 3.5% Premium Over Issue Price
The IPO of Sagility India was subscribed 3.2 times on its final day of bidding led by retail buyers.
The share price of Sagility India Ltd. listed on the BSE on Tuesday at Rs 31.06 apiece, a premium of 3.53% over the issue price of Rs 30 apiece. The stock listed at the same price on the National Stock Exchange, marking a similar premium.
The entire IPO is an offer for sale. The price band was set at Rs 28-30 per share. The minimum application lot size was 500 shares. The company raised Rs 945.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering. It allotted 31.51 crore shares at Rs 30 apiece to 52 anchor investors.
Retail category was subscribed 4.16 times, NII category was subscribed 1.93 times, the QIB category saw demand of 3.52 times and the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 3.75 times.
Sagility India provides technology-enabled business solutions and services to clients in the US healthcare industry. The company was incorporated on July 28, 2021, however, it acquired the healthcare services business of the predecessor company on Jan. 6, 2022, which is when it started commercial operations.
Clients of Sagility India include Payers (US health insurance companies, which finance and reimburse the cost of health services) and Providers (primarily hospitals, physicians, and diagnostic and medical devices companies).
Services to 'Payers' cater to their core benefits administration functions such as claims management, enrolment, benefits plan building, premium billing, credentialing, and provider data management and clinical functions such as utilisation management, care management, and population health management.
Services to 'Providers' include revenue cycle management functions such as financial clearance, medical coding, billing, and accounts receivable follow-up services.
All of the company's clients are located in the US as of June 30, 2024.