Sagility India Shares List At 3.5% Premium Over Issue Price

The share price of Sagility India Ltd. listed on the BSE on Tuesday at Rs 31.06 apiece, a premium of 3.53% over the issue price of Rs 30 apiece. The stock listed at the same price on the National Stock Exchange, marking a similar premium.

The IPO of Sagility India was subscribed 3.2 times on its final day of bidding led by retail buyers.

The entire IPO is an offer for sale. The price band was set at Rs 28-30 per share. The minimum application lot size was 500 shares. The company raised Rs 945.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering. It allotted 31.51 crore shares at Rs 30 apiece to 52 anchor investors.

Retail category was subscribed 4.16 times, NII category was subscribed 1.93 times, the QIB category saw demand of 3.52 times and the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 3.75 times.