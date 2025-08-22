Safe Bets: HDFC Bank, Voltas, UltraTech Cement—Citi Bullish On Demand Savvy Counters Amid Tariff Risk

HDFC Bank Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Voltas Ltd. and Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. are some of the counters that analysts at multinational investment firm Citigroup have a positive bias amid trade uncertainty and a likely pickup in demand after GST reforms.

Domestic consumption has got a boost due to demand-side stimulus like income tax cuts by the government, Head of India Research Surendra Goyal told NDTV Profit in a roundtable.

He said first-quarter earnings of India Inc. were largely in line and valuations have normalised this year, citing the domestic market's underperformance among emerging peers.

US tariff policies remain an overhang for Indian equities. "There has been a shift in thinking — from India being relatively well placed on tariffs to being impacted to most," Goyal said.

Going ahead, a favourable update on India-US trade deal, return of foreign capital and GST cuts in Diwali that fuel demand in the economy are some positive triggers for Dalal Street, he said.