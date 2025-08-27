SAEL Industries Commissions First 300 MW Solar Power Project In Rajasthan

The company said, 'It has commissioned its first solar power project in Rajasthan with a capacity of 200MW (Alternate Current) and 298 MW (Direct Current) through its subsidiary Sunfree Energy RJP1 Pvt Ltd.' SAEL signed the 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the project with Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd (RUVITL) on February 20, 2024, at an electricity tariff of Rs 2.61 per kWh (kilowatt hour).