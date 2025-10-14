Sachin-Stake Rumours Send RRP Semiconductors Soaring 13,000% — Company Forced To Deny Link

In a bizarre episode of market speculation gone wild, RRP Semiconductors Ltd. has seen its stock price skyrocket from Rs 10 to nearly Rs 9,000 in under 10 months, driven not by fundamentals or news of major contracts, but by an unverified rumour linking cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to the company.

The stock has surged over 13,000% in a year, prompting the company to issue a formal clarification on Tuesday through a filing to stock exchanges.

"There is circulation of misinformation that the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has invested in RRP Semiconductors Ltd. We feel because of the same, there’s unprecedented price movement of the shares — from Rs 10 to Rs 9,000 — within the past 10 months," the filing stated.

Categorically denying any involvement of Tendulkar, the company clarified:

He has never subscribed to any shares of RRP Semiconductors.

He is not a shareholder, board member, or advisor.

He is not connected in any capacity, nor is he the brand ambassador.

Despite the denial, shares of RRP Semiconductors rose another 2% on Tuesday to close at Rs 8,584.75 apiece on the BSE, even as the Sensex ended the day 0.36% lower at 82,029.98.

RRP Semiconductors itself admitted that its financials do not justify the astronomical stock rise. In FY25, the company posted a revenue of Rs 31.59 crore, up from Rs 38 lakh in FY24, and a net profit of Rs 8.4 crore versus a loss of Rs 1.7 lakh in the preceding fiscal.

The company also clarified that it has not received 100 acres of land from the Maharashtra government to set up any plant, and 99% of its share capital is under lock-in until March 31, 2026, as part of a preferential allotment.

No board member or key managerial personnel has traded in the stock, and only about 4,000 shares are held in demat form by public shareholders, the company added

"Some individuals are trading in these unethically, to the disrepute of both the company and Tendulkar," the company said, adding that action has been initiated.